Russia’s daily coronavirus cases surpass 9,000

The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past day in Russia reached 9,035, taking the total case tally in the country to 414,878, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.



According to the data, the number of daily COVID-19 cases surpassed 9,000 for the second day in a row. The daily growth rate reached 2.2% versus 2.3% a day earlier, TASS reported.

In Moscow, 2,297 infection cases were registered. Besides, 728 cases were registered in the Moscow Region, 364 in St. Petersburg, 141 in Dagestan.



Meanwhile, Russia has recorded 162 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past day. The total death toll in Russia has climbed to 4,855.

The total number of recovered patients has grown to 175,877.