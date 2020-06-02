Bomb threat to Russia's embassy to Brazil prove to be hoax

Bomb threats to the Russian embassy in Brazil have proved to be hoax, with no explosive devices found after a check, spokesman for the Russian embassy in that country Ivan Konovalov said.

"The embassy received an anonymous e-mail in the morning warning about a bomb planted in the embassy building. All services were informed," he noted.

"The building was checked by the military police, specialists with dogs and the embassy’s security service," Konovalov said, adding that the embassy staff was evacuated from the building during the check.



No explosive devices were found, TASS reported.