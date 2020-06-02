Turkey reports 827 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirmed 827 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths in the past 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 164,769 and the death toll hit 4,563, Koca said at Twitter.



Some 974 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, he added, raising the overall number of recoveries to 128,947, the minister added.



According to him, 31,525 tests were conducted over the past day, and the total number of tests increased to 2,070,719.