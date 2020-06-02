McGregor comments on protests taking place in U.S. 

Irish fighter Conor McGregor has urged people to 'learn from those in pain' as the fallout continues from the shocking death of George Floyd.

As widespread protests against police brutality take place in America and beyond, McGregor said: "There is no place for injustice, racism and intolerance in this world! We must really listen and learn from those in pain. Be the example of the change you want to see!!"



"Praying, hoping, and believing everyday that this is all a part of the lords plan to lead us to a better and brighter future ahead," the UFC star stressed.

Mass protests and broke out in Minnesota and other U.S. states after a video of Floyd’s May 25 detention was posted online. Floyd, suspected of paying with counterfeit money at a local shop, was handcuffed by a white police officer, who put him to the ground and pressed his knee firmly against his neck. Floyd pleaded that he cannot breathe, but the police ignored him. Floyd died at the local hospital, shortly after the incident. The four arresting police officers were fired on May 26. One of them - Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee on Floyd - was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.