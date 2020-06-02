Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has reportedly committed to pay for George Floyd’s funeral services, according to Hollywood Unlocked.



Mayweather, 43, reportedly offered to pay for Floyd’s services after learning Anzel Jennings, CEO of Mayweather’s music label, grew up with Floyd in Houston. Mayweather then had Jennings reach out to Floyd’s family, according to Hollywood Unlocked.



Floyd’s family reportedly accepted Mayweather’s offer. Mayweather will pay for funeral services in Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte. Floyd’s family will reportedly have a fourth service in a yet to be announced location. Mayweather is expected to cover that service as well.



Mayweather has not fought professionally since taking on Conor McGregor in 2017. Mayweather participated in an exhibition with Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, but Mayweather reiterated after that fight that he was still retired.