Russia's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 5,000

Russia’s coronavirus death toll grew by 182 in the past 24 hours climbing to 5,037, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.



The day before, the crisis center reported 162 fatalities. A total of 1.19% of all infected people died in the country compared to 1.17% on Monday.



According to the crisis center, 71 people died in Moscow, 22 in the Moscow Region, 11 in Dagestan, 10 in St. Petersburg, 7 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. North Ossetia and the Tver Region reported six fatalities each, the Leningrad Region recorded three deaths, while the Vladimir, Tula, Astrakhan and Krasnodar regions reported three fatalities each, TASS reported.