Armenia becomes first South Caucsian country with more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Armenia has confirmed 517 COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 10,009, the Armenian health ministry reported on its website.

Thus, judging by official statistics, at least every 300th resident of Armenia was infected with a novel coronavirus.



"As of June 2, 10,009 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 3,427 recoveries and 6,386 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.

Fatalities in the republic have reached 158 since the start of the pandemic in the republic.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an online broadcast on his Facebook page on Monday that he and his family members have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until June 13.

A total of 5,662 cases were registered in Azerbaijan, less than 2,100 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. A total of 794 cases were registered in Georgia.