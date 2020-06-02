Moscow reports more than 6,000 new recoveries from COVID-19

In the past 24 hours, 2,286 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, while 6,030 patients were released from hospitals, the coronavirus prevention operational headquarters said.



The daily case growth in Moscow on Tuesday was record low 1.2% versus 1.3% one day earlier. The number of recoveries exceeded the amount of new cases by more than 2.5 times.



A total of 185,354 cases were registered in Moscow; 88,269 patients have recovered, while 2,626 patients died. In the past 24 hours, 71 people succumbed to the infection, TASS reported.