Russia and Turkey to pool efforts to develop vaccine against COVID

Russia and Turkey will pool efforts to develop medicines and vaccines against the novel coronavirus infection, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.



"I held talks with my counterpart, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. Dr. Murashko noted they see the efficiency of the anti-coronavirus treatment we use. During the talks we passed decisions linked with our ministries. They will pool efforts to work on medicines and vaccines," he wrote on his Twitter account.



The presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, held telephone talks on May 18 and the Russian leader stressed the importance of cooperation in such areas as development of COVID treatment techniques and vaccines. Chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova said on May 22 Moscow and Ankara were ready for joint work to develop an anti-coronavirus vaccine, TASS recalls.