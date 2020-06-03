Amendment on fines for not wearing masks adopted in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Parliament discussed the issue of fines for not wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic at the parliamentary meeting yesterday.



The corresponding amendment to the Code on Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan was discussed by MPs in the third reading.



According to the amendment, fines will be imposed for violation of the requirements established by the relevant executive authority in connection with the use of personal protective equipment during epidemic, sanitary-hygienic and quarantine regimes. Furthermore, for failure to prevent the violation of these requirements, the fines for physical persons is 50 manat ($29.4), for officials - 100 manat ($58.8), and for legal entities - 200 manat ($117.6).



For repeated violation of Article 211.2 of the Code by a person who has received an administrative penalty from the date of entry into force of the decision to impose an administrative penalty until the end of the anti-epidemic, sanitary-hygienic and quarantine regimes, fines for individuals will amount to 100 manat ($58.8), for officials - 200 manat ($117.6), and legal entities - 400 manat ($235.2), Trend reports.