Russia's defense minister offers U.S. counterpart to pool efforts to fight pandemic

In a phone call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu suggested that the two countries pool efforts in fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.



According to the ministry, the top military discussed fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus, arms control, as well as information and regional security.

"The defense minister of the Russian Federation suggested that the two countries join efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic with an aim of reacting effectively to similar situations in the future, as well as that military specialists engaged in this activity exchange the experience," TASS cited the ministry as saying.