Nearly 130,000 recover from coronavirus in Turkey

Nearly 130,000 patients have so far recovered in Turkey from the novel coronavirus, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.



Some 786 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the total to 165,555, Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.



The minister added that the total number of recoveries from the disease hit 129,921 as 974 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day.



The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,585 as the country reported 22 new fatalities over the last 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reported.



Healthcare professionals performed over 32,325 more tests for the virus, raising the overall number to over 2.10 million.



Currently, some 633 patients are being treated in intensive care, the ministry data showed.