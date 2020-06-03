More than 300,000 people remain under medical surveillance in Russia

A total of 303,000 people remain under medical surveillance in Russia due to being suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus, the press service of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog reported.

"[A total of] 303,000 people remain under medical surveillance in Russia,"TASS cited the press service as sayuing.



According to the watchdog, more than 11.4 million coronavirus tests have been conducted throughout the country, with 274,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.



To date, a total of 423,741 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 186,985 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,037 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.