Armenia's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,500
Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 515 in the past twenty-four hours to 10,524, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.
A total of 3,454 coronavirus patients recovered from the illness in the past day and 12 patients died.
Fatalities in the republic have reached 170 since the start of the pandemic in the republic, the ministry said.
Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until June 13.
Vestnik Kavkaza
