One person killed in St Petersburg hospital fire

One person was killed after a fire broke out at a St Petersburg hospital treating patients with infectious diseases, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Officials from the emergency services said the blaze broke out in the bedding of a patient with hepatitis.

A source in the emergencies ministry told Sputnik that the fire was caused by someone smoking in bed. The patient, born in 1981 and suffering from infectious hepatitis, reportedly died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the ministry, there were 274 patients and 87 medical workers inside the building when the blaze took place.