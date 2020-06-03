Scientist Sirous Asgari returns to Iran - media

Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari who was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was released upon the efforts made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and returned home on Wednesday.



Dr. Asgari, 59, was taken to custody in the United States in November 2019 on charges of circumventing the US trade sanctions, but, he was re-arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite acquittal by the U.S. court of justice, IRNA reported.



Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Instagram that the Plane carrying Dr. Sirous Agari- Iranian scientist- left the United States for Iran.