Emergency population warning systems to be tested across Russia

Complex testing of emergency population warning systems with activation of sirens will take place all across Russia, Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief press service announced.



"Complex testing of readiness of the emergency population warning systems involving activation of electric sirens and loudspeakers, as well as replacement of TV and radio programs, is planned in all regions of Russia in October this year," the ministry spokesperson said.



The ministry added that this decision was made during a meeting of a governmental commission on prevention and elimination of emergencies, held on June 2 by Minister Yevgeny Zinichev.



Under current legislation, the media and the communications carriers are obliged to transmit warning signals and emergency information, in particular, replacing the TV and radio programs, TASS reported.



According to the ministry, digital TV broadcasting "makes it possible to replace the content of all channels of the first multiplex instead of one single channel, as with the analog broadcasting."



Elements of the emergency warning system were utilized to inform the people of measures and rules of conduct amid the coronavirus infection spread.