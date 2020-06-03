Georgia reports 4 newCOVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported four new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 800.



640 of the 800 patients have recovered, while 13 others have died. As of today 147 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.



The 13th individual, who was 76 years old and suffered serious, underlying health issues, died earlier today. He was from the Mushevani village of Bolnisi municipality.



Doctors say that the most recent PCR test showed negative for the coronavirus, but that the man was in a terminal condition and they were unable to save him, Agenda.ge reported.