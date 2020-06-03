Azerbaijan confirms 325 new COVID-19 cases

zerbaijan has detected 325 new COVID-19 cases, 101 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on June 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, 66-year-old citizen, 65-year-old citizen, 64-year-old citizen, 47-year-old citizen and 42-year-old citizen, whose coronavirus tests were positive, have died.

To date, 6,260 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, 3,665 have recovered, 76 people have died.

Currently, 2,519 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals. The health condition of 61 patients is assessed as severe, 78 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of coronavirus, 315,527 tests were carried out in the country so far.