Armenia makes wearing masks in public places mandatory

Wearing face masks in public places becomes mandatory in Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan announced in a briefing following the session of the Commandant’s Office. Children under 6 will be an exclusion.

‘’Some cases are left to logical thinking. I think we will have no problems here. I understand that wearing face masks in these weather conditions can cause some inconveniences, but it will diminish the spread of the virus’’, ARMENPRESS reports citing Avinyan.