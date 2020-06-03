Uzbekistan reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased by 107 to 3769, Trend reports on June 3 with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 2,908 patients have fully recovered in the country, 15 have died.

Uzbekistan has divided the country into certain "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, with regards to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level.

The Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine until June 15, 2020. Since May 15, the commission has lifted some restrictions on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

The "red" zones include Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic, Andijan, Namangan, Fergana, Samarkand, Bukhara, Syrdarya and Tashkent regions (also divided into zones). The "yellow" zones include Khorezm region and Tashkent city. The "green" zones include Jizzakh and Surkhandarya regions.

Today, in Kitab district of Kashkadarya region (previously - "green" zone), the quarantine regime has been tightened.

Earlier, Navoi region was transferred from "green" zone to the "red" zone.

Moreover, Jizzakh and Surkhandarya regions were declared free from COVID-19.