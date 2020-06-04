Washington extends curfew for another night

The authorities of Washington have decided to extend the curfew for Wednesday night, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The curfew will come into force at 23:00 local time on Wednesday (06:00 Moscow time on Thursday) and will be over at 06:00 Thursday (13:00 Moscow time).



"The public safety recommendation has been that we adjust our curfew tonight," she said. "The curfew hours will be from 11 PM to 6 AM."



The mayor said the decision on whether to extend the curfew for Thursday night as well will be made later, depending on the situation in the city, TASS reported.



Earlier, Bowser imposed a curfew from 23:00 Sunday (06:00 Moscow time Monday) to 06:00 Monday (13:00 Moscow time) due to the unrest caused by the situation surrounding George Floyd's death. On Monday, she extended the curfew for two more nights.



Mass unrest has engulfed many U.S. states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd. He died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death while being taken into custody. On May 26, all police officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired and one policeman, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.



To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the U.S. National Guard. So far, approximately 40 cities, including Washington and New York, have enacted a curfew.