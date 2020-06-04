Security guard stabs 40 people at school in China, including children

A school security guard injured at least 40 people in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China on Thursday morning, local time, state media reported.



The motive for the brutal attack remains unknown, Yahoo News reported.



The local government in the Guangxi region’s Cangwu county said 37 students and two adults suffered injuries of varying degrees in the attack.



Chinese state media identified the attacker as a 50-year-old security guard at the school surnamed Li. The suspect had been detained while an investigation was underway, they said.



State broadcaster CCTV said 40 had been injured, three seriously, including the head of the school, another security guard and a student.



According to the state-owned English language outlet Global Times, 37 of the victims suffered minor injuries and two were badly injured. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening by local government officials.