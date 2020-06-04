Global COVID-19 total exceeds 6.5 million

More than 6.5 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 386,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At the same time, more than 2.8 million people have recovered from the disease.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (1,851, 520), followed by Brazil (584,016). Brazil counted a record 1,262 deaths overnight, according to the country’s health ministry, and now has more than 30,000 confirmed fatalities from COVID-19.