Face masks may remain mandatory in Moscow until mid-fall

Face masks will remain mandatory in Moscow until a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus begins, which may happen in October, or even later, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.



"How long we will have to wear masks… it will largely depend on the development of a mass vaccine. According to various estimates, it will happen between October and February next year. I would like to hope that we will receive the first large vaccine shipments in October," TASS cited him as saying.



"People tend to quickly forget bad things, it’s the way human psychology works, and Thank God for it. I think we will go back to our old way of living in a year," the mayor added.



Moscow went on lockdown over the coronavirus on March 29. Numerous shops, eating establishments, parks, gyms and other facilities were closed. However, the city’s authorities have recently begun to ease restrictions as the coronavirus situation is improving. Many retail, service and construction businesses were allowed to reopen. However, the wearing of protective masks and gloves in public remains mandatory.