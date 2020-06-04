Moscow mayor expects travel industry to fully recover in 2021

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin hopes that the city’s travel industry will fully recover next year.



"The travel industry has simply stopped operations. However, I hope that it will recover as early as next year," TASS cited him as saying.



All tourist events have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions and the halt of international service in Moscow.



Russia's biggest city introduced lockdown restrictions due to the novel coronavirus on March 29, closing shops, cafes, gyms and other facilities, along with parks. However, the authorities have started lifting restrictions recently as the epidemiological situation began to improve.



A decree issued by the mayor on May 27 prolonged the permit regime and lockdown in Moscow until June 14. Meanwhile, the authorities started the second stage of easing restrictions on June 1.