Russia’s daily COVID-19 less than 10,000 over past 20 days

Russia’s coronavirus cases confirmed in the past day reached 8,831, and over the past 20 days this number did not exceed 10,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.



The daily growth rate has remained at a record low of 2% like the day earlier.

A total of 441,108 coronavirus cases have been confirmed throughout the country so far, 204,623 people have recovered. Currently, there are 231,101 active cases in the country, TASS reported.

New 1,998 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 767 in the Moscow Region, 375 in St. Petersburg, 319 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 298 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 184 in the Rostov Region.