Belarusian president appoints new PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Roman Golovchenko, the chairman of the State Military Industrial Committee, as the country’s new prime minister, the BelTA news agency reported.

Lukashenko said that he had no grievances against former Prime Minister Sergei Rumas and welcomed his plans to do business.

"There are no major grievances, but the man wants to run a business. I welcome it," TASS cited the Belarusian president as saying.

Yesterday, Lukashenko dismissed his government ahead of a presidential election set for August 9.