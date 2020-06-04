Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of State Symbols

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Day of State Symbols, Kazinform reports.

Tokayev tweeted that he extends his Day of State Symbols congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan. In his tweet the President remarked that the emblem, flag and anthem are the symbols of the higher values of our Independence – peace, unity, reconciliation, and progress. The Head of State expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will achieve new victories on the path of building a strong, reputable state protecting the interest of the nation.