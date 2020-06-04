Netanyahu invited to Moscow for Victory Day march
The Russian Embassy in Israel presented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an invitation on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to attend the June 24 Victory Day march in Moscow marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and the end of World War II, The Jerusalem Post reports.
Netanyahu’s office has yet to respond to the invitation. The march was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in TelegramSubscribe