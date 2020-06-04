Russia praises 'solid results' with Turkey

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday praised Russian-Turkish cooperation in Syria for having "solid results", Anadolu agency reports.

Zakharova spoke at a video conference in Moscow and responded to criticism by US State Department official Matthew Palmer who expressed concern about Turkey's willingness to strengthen and expand cooperation with Russia.

"Solid results of our multi-faceted cooperation with Turkey were made possible by building ties on a mutually beneficial and, most importantly, mutually respectful basis without dictates and edification," said Zakharova.

Washington seems to have forgotten the meaning of the words "mutual respect," she said, and advised it to take an example from Russian-Turkish relations and use it as a role model.

US threats against Turkey's for its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system is an attitude that shows the flaw in understanding of allies, she said.

And the situation in Syria remains relatively calm with a cease-fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone generally observed, and joint Russian-Turkish patrols continue, she said.