Nord Stream 2 analyzes consequences of expanding U.S. sanctions

The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is analyzing the possible consequences for the project if the bill that expands sanctions on the pipeline comes into force. Neglecting interests of European consumers, who will be forced to pay more for gas if the pipeline is not constructed, hinders the project, press service of the pipeline operator said.



"We are aware of the new bill introduced to the US Senate, and we are analyzing the possible consequences for the project if it comes into force," TASS cited the company as saying.



The company’s representative noted that West European energy companies from Austria, Germany, France, and the Netherlands invested almost 1 bln euro each in the project. More than 1,000 companies from 25 countries are fully interested in completing the project.



"The efforts to thwart this important project demonstrate a clear neglect of interests of European individual and industrial consumers, who will be forced to pay billions more for gas if the pipeline is not built, as well as neglect of the European Union’s right to determine its own energy future. Decisions on the energy policy of the European Union should be made by European countries," the company added.

On Thursday, U.S. lawmakers submitted to the U.S. Senate a bill to expand sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.



Implementation of the project was earlier stopped due to the fact that at the end of December 2019, due to U.S. sanctions, Swiss Allseas stopped the construction of the gas pipeline. Head of Gazprom Alexey Miller said that the pipeline would be completed. In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that before the end of this year or in the first quarter of next year, the works will be completed and the gas pipeline will be commissioned.