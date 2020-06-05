Tokyo to skip one-year countdown to Olympics event

Organisers of the postponed Tokyo Summer Olympics have decided not to hold a large scale event marking the one year countdown to the Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, public broadcaster NHK reported.



Organisers are seeking to cut costs related to the postponement until next year of the Games, which had been due to start next month, and are also conscious of pandemic risks.



"We cannot hold a lively event while the risk of infection continues," NHK quoted an unnamed organising committee source as saying.



Tokyo 2020 organising committee representatives did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.



The countdown clock has been reset for the new opening date of July 23, 2021.