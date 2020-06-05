Wuhan discharges last COVID-19 patients from hospital

The last three COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, China’s Hubei Province, have recovered and been discharged from hospital, the People’s Daily reported.



They were discharged on Thursday after two nucleic acid tests for the novel coronavirus came back negative within 24 hours, their temperatures fell to normal levels and their symptoms disappeared, according to the report.



By Thursday, all COVID-19 patients in Hubei, the province most affected by the COVID-19 epidemic in China, had been discharged from hospitals. In total, the province reported 68,135 cases, with 63,623 recovered and discharged and 4,512 dead.



The province has accomplished seven "zeros" by Thursday: zero new COVID-19 cases, zero new suspected cases, zero new deaths, zero silent carriers, zero imported cases, zero existing confirmed cases and zero existing suspected cases.



All districts in Wuhan are now assessed to be low risk for coronavirus infection. Dongxihu district, the last medium-risk district in the city, reported zero new cases for 14 consecutive days to June 1 and its risk level was adjusted to low on June 2.