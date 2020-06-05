Trump thanks Iran for releasing American hostage

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Iran for releasing U.S. Navy veteran Michael White back to America in a Twitter message early Friday.

"So great to have Michael home. Just arrived. Very exciting. Thank you to Iran. Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!" wrote the U.S. leader on Twitter.

Michael White arrived back in the U.S. early Friday after his release from Iran following nearly two years of detention.



White, 48, arrived at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, near Washington, on a flight from Zurich, where he had flown for a handover to U.S. authorities after being released by Iranian officials. White told Fox News he slept for a few hours on the trans-Atlantic flight after enjoying a steak dinner, Fox News reported.



Relations between the U.S. and Iran have been strained since Trump decided in 2018 the U.S. should withdraw from a nuclear deal that Iran had signed with world powers in 2015, during the Obama administration. Trump has said his goal is to pursue a replacement deal that would better protect U.S. interests.