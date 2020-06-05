Georgia reports four new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported four new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 805.



As of today 142 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia. 650 of the 805 patients have recovered, while 13 others have died.



Two of the new cases are from the so-called Saburlato cluster in Tbilisi, while the other two individuals were under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.



Georgia continues to maintain a low infection rate and reopen its economy.



The country is getting ready to receive tourists from July.