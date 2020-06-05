Russia's COVID-19 rises by 8,726

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 8,726 to 449,834 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.



According to the crisis center, the country’s daily coronavirus growth rate has for the first time fallen below 2%, to 1.98%.



Another 762 cases have been recorded in the Moscow region, 378 in St. Petersburg, 330 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 251 in the Sverdlovsk region and 196 in the Rostov region.



There are currently 231,626 active cases in the country, TASS reported.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll grew by 144 in the past 24 hours climbing to 5,528.