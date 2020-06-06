Turkish soldier killed by unknown group in Syria’s Idlib
The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that a Turkish soldier was killed and two others wounded in an attack on an armored armored ambulance in the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
A statement from the ministry revealed that the Turkish forces immediately set their targets and responded by firing at the source of the attack, without mentioning who carried out it or the place where it occurred.
No further details were released regarding the attack.
