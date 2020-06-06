Trump extended the embargo on oil supplies from Iran

US President Donald Trump has extended the embargo on oil supplies from Iran, first imposed in 2012, according to a document distributed by the White house, Free News reports.

“I have determined… that there is a sufficient amount of oil and petroleum products from countries other than Iran, which makes it possible to significantly reduce the amount of oil and petroleum products that are purchased from Iran,” said the definition, which trump sent to Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and the US Treasury and Energy Ministers.