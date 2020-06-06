547 COVID-19 cases in Armenia in one day, 7 new deaths reported

As of 11am on Saturday, 547 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; News.am reported citing the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 12,364 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 66,674, and 1,702 tests were performed in the past day alone.

Also, 8,385 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 3,720 people—207 people in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 190 patients—an increase by 7—have died thus far.