Lukashenko talks about political, economic results of meeting with Orban

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko held negotiations with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban in the Palace of Independence on 5 June. It is Viktor Orban's first state visit to Belarus, BelTA has learned.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked Viktor Orban for coming to Minsk. “It is a bold step (in this seemingly complicated psychological and medical situation called pandemic) , which allowed you and I to break the so-called international quarantine and revive the format of live communication between European states,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko described the meeting as very constructive. In his words, the meeting demonstrated that Belarus-Hungary cooperation is on the rise. “We openly and thoroughly discussed various topics on the bilateral agenda and the situation in the world. We noted the similarity of views on many topical problems,” the Belarusian leader stated.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, Hungary is the closest partner of Belarus in the European Union. “Hungary understands us and helps advance our relations with the European Union like no one else,” he noted. “The relations improved considerably in the last few years. They became more pragmatic, equal, and, most importantly, productive. Our friends from Budapest and Viktor Orban personally did a lot to accomplish that.”

“Our countries are interested in developing the Eastern Partnership as a creative imitative aimed at economic growth. An initiative that does not infringe upon someone's interests,” the Belarusian head of state stressed.

He remarked that Hungary also demonstrates a constructive stance within the framework of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Belarus' relations with which are becoming more and more trustful. “Belarus is ready for further advancement of the dialogue in a mutually respectful manner on an equal footing,” the Belarusian leader assured.