Russia announces date of influenza vaccination

Vaccination of Russians against influenza may begin in August, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said.

"The government has already issued regulatory documents that were necessary to conclude all contracts. Manufacturers are already producing a flu vaccine today," he said.

According to the minister, it is planned to start deliveries and vaccination in August. “Of course, amid the coronavirus infection, it’s better to start the vaccination earlier, before the period of incidence rise and do it in advance,” he said, answering Naili Asker-zade’s questions on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.