Dr. Myasnikov says fear may trigger coronavirus infection

Stress, including that caused by fear of contracting coronavirus, worsens immunity and can act as a catalyst for the disease, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said on Russia 1 TV channel.

He told about the lab rats test, which revealed that frightened animals were getting sick more often and longer than more equanimous relatives.

"Stress is influencing our hormones ... and you don’t have enough strength to maintain immunity. I’ll tell you as a physician when a person is frightened, he becomes infected and gets sick," the doctor said.