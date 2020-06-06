Angels of Plushenko train in Kislovodsk

A group of two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko began training in Kislovodsk (Stavropol Territory). The trainer posted the relevant video on Instagram.

"The work is already in full swing in Kislovodsk! The Angels of Plushenko team and coaches are working!” he signed the video.

On video, Alexandra Trusova, Sofya Titova, Veronika Zhilina and Cyril Sarnovsky are jumping rope. Plushenko, Sergey Rozanov and Dmitry Mikhailov are watching them.

Recall that the group will only be able to go on ice seven days after arriving at the base and two negative tests for COVID-19.