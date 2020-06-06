Russians to be provided with vouchers instead of tickets to cultural events

Russian cultural institutions will issue vouchers as an alternative to returning money for tickets, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin and cultural figures dedicated to Pushkin Day (Russian Language Day).

"Thanks to your instructions, people will now have two options - to receive money for tickets to events that were canceled amid the pandemic, or if the tour or concert or performance is postponed for another time when the situation is stabilized, use a voucher for the same show but on a different date, "TASS quotes him as saying.