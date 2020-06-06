Pool masks invented in Japan (PHOTO)

Special masks for the pool were invented in Japan, the Asahi newspaper reported.

Pools that were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic were reopened on June 1, as the authorities considered that with a sufficient concentration of chlorine in the water, the risk of infection is very small. However, the situation with swimming schools, especially children’s, remained questionable, as the coach gives loud explanations, sometimes correcting the child in the water.

Special masks were invented by a small company located in the center of Tokyo. They are made of transparent material and do not slip in the water, it is convenient to swim in them.