Children die in fire in Kabardino-Balkaria

Two children became victims of a fire in a private house in the Zolsky district village, the State Ministry for Emergencies in Kabardino-Balkaria reports.

"At 15.05 Moscow time, on Saturday, a message was received that a fire had occurred on the territory of a private household on Pochtovaya street in Sarmakovo. A150-square meter roof was burning,” RIA Novosti quotes him as saying.

By 16.30 Moscow time, the fire was eliminated. At the site of the emergency, the bodies of children born in 2015 and 2017 were discovered. The causes and circumstances of the tragedy are being established.