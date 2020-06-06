Condition of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov remains critical

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, trainer and father of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, previously hospitalized with coronavirus, remains in critical condition, commentator and friend Nurmagomedov Ramazan Rabadanov informed.

“There is no positive dynamics. He is still in the same [critical] state,” TASS quotes him as saying.

Recall that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Moscow. Initially, he was hospitalized with pneumonia, later the coach suffered a stroke, he has been in a coma for a week. According to the source, he is on a ventilator.