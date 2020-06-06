Petersburg paleontologists learned how dinosaurs cooled their brains

Scientists at St. Petersburg State University found that ankylosaurs (herbivorous armored dinosaurs of the Cretaceous period), apparently, knew how to literally cool their brains. The relevant message was published on the university’s website.

Paleontologists examined three fragments of fossil skulls of an ankylosaurus, found in the Kyzylkum desert in Uzbekistan. For the first time in Russia, they performed a three-dimensional computer reconstruction of the inner space of the skull, which made it possible to describe the structure of the brain and blood vessels of the head. The work went on for three years, its results were published in the Biological Communications journal.