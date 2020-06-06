Nord Stream-2 to be completed, despite US pressure, Russian ambassador says
The Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project will be implemented despite all the US pressure, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Washington, Anatoly Antonov said.
He recalled that in recent days, there has been talking about the need to impose economic sanctions on Nord Stream-2.
"I can say one thing: the project will be implemented, despite all the obstacles that the United States creates for us," TASS quotes the diplomat as saying.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on FacebookSubscribe